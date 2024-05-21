Highway 1 cleared following vehicle incident near Salmon Arm

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 10:06 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 1 has been cleared following a vehicle incident that halted traffic Tuesday evening.

ORIGINAL 7:22 p.m.

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Sandy Point Road and Second Nations Road near Salmon Arm.

Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

DriveBC said an alternate route is available through Highway 97 and 97A.

An update is expected at 11 p.m.