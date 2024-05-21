CSRD issues first building, development permits as rebuild begins after Bush Creek East wildfire

Photo: Tyler Lowey

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says rebuilding following last year’s Bush Creek East wildfire has begun as building and development permits begin to be issued.

In a news release, the CSRD said building permits for 12 projects have now been issued and ten more are in progress.

According to the CSRD, 11 development permits have also been issued and 11 more are currently in progress for rebuilding projects.

The CSRD said of the 233 properties affected by wildfire, around 109 will likely require a development permit before a building permit can be issued.

“We are thrilled to have issued these building permits and see these residents move forward with their projects following the devastation caused by the Bush Creek East wildfire,” said Gerald Christie, CSRD general manager of development services.

“Rebuilding is happening now in the North Shuswap, and we are committed to working through the necessary processes with property owners as quickly as possible.”

The CSRD said it has dedicated development services staff and resources to work with affected property owners and manage the expected increase in land-use and building permits this season.

Staff will review building ideas and work with property owners to explain regulations and property-specific requirements, and can suggest possible options for development, the CSRD said.

Residents are encouraged by the CSRD to contact its development services department directly for assistance in navigating steps required for rebuilding.

“Moving forward with any project will be easier if property owners understand the process and the timeline from the start,” the CSRD said.

The CSRD said other agencies including the ministry of transportation and infrastructure, BC Hydro or local water and sewage providers, may need to be engaged in the process. CSRD staff will be able to advise property owners of any requirements.

Property owners can contact the CSRD about building permits by emailing [email protected] or [email protected], calling 250-832-8194 or can visit the CSRD office at 555 Harbourfront Drive in Salmon Arm between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.