Salmon Arm Mounties say two hospitalized after uninsured dump truck crashed with semi trailer on Highway 1

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Two people were taken to hospital after an uninsured dump truck collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 1 in early May.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place near the James Road intersection in Tappen on Tuesday, May 7.

“At 10 p.m., a woman reported a collision between a dump truck and a tractor trailer on Highway 1,” he said. “The highway was closed in both directions for approximately one hour.”

Both drivers were reported to be taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Footage of the incident was provided to the police.

“Dash cam video provided to police showed the tractor trailer heading east, obeying the speed limit, when the westbound dump truck is seen approaching the tractor trailer and suddenly turned left in front of the tractor trailer to get into a construction site,” Hodges said.

“The driver of the dump truck was issued a violation ticket for no insurance and crossing a double solid line.”

The Salmon Arm RCMP said if anyone is driving a vehicle they do not own, or do not regularly drive, as the driver they are still responsible to ensure the vehicle has active insurance.