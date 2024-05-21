RCMP emergency response team deployed after Salmon Arm woman allegedly attacked by ex

Photo: Castanet file photo.

The RCMP’s emergency response team was deployed after a Salmon Arm woman told police she was being attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place in the morning of Saturday, May 11, in the 6,000-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

“At 7 a.m., a woman reported that she was being attacked by her ex-boyfriend and he had a machete on him,” Hodges said. “The woman was able to escape.”

When police responded to the incident, the man allegedly refused to exit the residence and wouldn't respond to police directions.

“The man was believed to be armed, threatening suicide by police, and had barricaded himself inside the residence,” Hodges said. “The emergency response team was deployed and attended to assist in arresting the man safely.”

Mounties said the man was arrested by 11 a.m. and held for a bail hearing. According to Hodges, the BC Prosecution Service approved multiple charges against the man.

Jordan Merasty has been charged with one count of assault, one count of uttering threats, and one count of failing to comply with release orders.

Merasty was remanded until May 21.