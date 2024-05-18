Clock ticking for Mara Lake dock owners near rail trail as CSRD votes yes to July 31 permit deadline

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Rail trail-adjacent dock owners are on the clock as the CSRD board of directors voted to move ahead with a July 31 deadline to apply for dock permits or risk having their docks removed by the province.

Kevin Flynn, board chair, said it's time to get the process moving.

“We've changed the permits to meet what was requested by the dock owners,” he said. “We've made significant changes, and this is putting a deadline because…there's been a year at least where there's been permits that are, in our mind, fair and reasonable."

“These people have to get going because the province is asking us who has crossing permits,” he added. “So the province is looking at this issue and going to perhaps, we don't know, start enforcing — but they're concerned they don't have the consent of the landowners.”

At the May 16 CSRD board of directors meeting, several rail trail related motions were presented as recommended by the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail governance advisory committee.

One of the motions set a deadline for the owners of all docks adjacent to the rail trail properties on Mara Lake to apply for a dock permit. Another motion recommended sending a letter to the provincial Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship providing a list of dock owners who have not submitted a dock permit application.

Water tenure rules

In order to legally have a dock in B.C., water tenure from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is required. In order to be granted the water tenure, the dock owner needs consent from the upland landowner.

The rail trail ownership group has set up the dock permits as their method of granting consent for docks along the rail trail properties.

Enforcement actions against non-tenured docks can only be undertaken by the province.

Dock owners along Mara Lake adjacent to the rail trail property have so far refused to sign up for the dock permits offered by the CSRD on behalf of the rail trail ownership group.

'Fine with existing docks'

The original motion gave the dock owners until June 30 to put in an application for a dock permit. However, Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson asked they be given more time.

“I'd like to request from the board that we give them another month,” Anderson said. “I'd like to see another 30 days notice, so that they've got just a little bit more time and it's not overwhelming for staff moving forward.”

She reiterated the District of Sicamous encourages docks and supports docks in their waters, and wanted to make it clear that the CSRD does not remove docks.

Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services, said the rail trail ownership agreed.

“The rail trail owner has been consistent in saying that they're fine with existing docks, as long as they have the consent of the property owner and no situation has been discussed as a situation that would be declined by the property owner if the process is followed,” Sutherland said.

The motion to give dock owners along the rail trail until July 31 to submit a dock permit application was passed by the board.

A representative of some of the dock owners reached out to Castanet calling the decision "punitive and unreasonable".

A separate motion was also passed concerning seven non-tenured docks in the region. That motion was to ask the province to take action and remove the non-tenured docks.

These are docks that were built illegally without attempting to apply for a water tenure from the province or get permission from the upland owner.