City of Salmon Arm says wildfire mitigation project is underway in Little Mountain Park

Photo: Luc Rempel

Expect to see machinery and crews working in Little Mountain Park as wildfire mitigation work gets underway.

In a Facebook post, the City of Salmon Arm said the project will be taking place starting Thursday, May 16.

“Experienced contractors will be initiating vital work at Little Mountain Park to help reduce fuels and enhance wildfire protection,” reads the post.

The city said residents might see contractors on site with machinery and crews in the park as they work to reduce fuel loads, and asked for cooperation and understanding as the project gets underway.

“Please adhere to all posted signs and safety instructions on-site,” the post said. “Thank you for your understanding and support as we strive to mitigate wildfire risks and ensure a safer community for all.”

Wildfire mitigation work took place in Little Mountain Park over the winter, and the city has also conducted similar work in other parks.