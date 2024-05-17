Salmon Arm RCMP hosting free scam, fraud awareness presentation at Salmar Classic Theatre

Photo: Castanet File Photo

With a rise in scams and fraud targeting the community, Salmon Arm RCMP are hoping a special presentation will give residents the tools they need to protect themselves.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said ever-changing technology means everyone needs to be more aware of possible fraud.

"With evolving technology, scams and frauds are becoming harder to detect," Hodges said.

"Salmon Arm RCMP are hoping this presentation gives Salmon Arm residents an opportunity to know what to look out for, and how to protect themselves."

Const. Elisha Houle will host a presentation on common frauds and scams at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Alexender Street on Wednesday, May 29. A representative from Service Canada will give a separate presentation on how to protect identification and personal information.

The presentation will be free to attend. Coffee and a light snack will be served.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The event will start at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until 11:30 a.m.