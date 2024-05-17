Salmon Arm mayor discusses homelessness, housing in state of the city address

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Mayor Alan Harrison identified homelessness as one of the top challenges facing Salmon Arm while giving his state of the city address Thursday.

“You have to work on this problem from the heart,” he said. “Starting with a heart-based solution, a caring, compassionate solution — and that’s not easy."

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce held its annual Mayoral Luncheon and Spring Address on May 16, where attendees heard the mayor discuss the city's challenges, opportunities and plans for the future.

Harrison thanked the Canadian Mental Health Association and BC Housing for opening the Marshlands Shelter, noting CMHA’s ongoing work in the operation of nearly 400 units of supportive housing in the city.

He noted homeless encampments aren’t safe for the people living in them or the surrounding community.

The mayor said he believed the recent addition of a third bylaw officer will enable bylaw enforcement coverage on the weekends, and should prevent encampments from being established.

“Tents were going up on Friday, and on Monday, there were three more, so it's harder,” he said. “Every morning, our bylaw enforcement people go out to the public spaces, and they very politely and respectfully let people know about the other options.”

The city’s parks and open space bylaw prohibits people from camping in public spaces if there is space available in a shelter or other form of emergency housing.

“You cannot help someone with an addiction or mental health when they're living in a tent,” he said. “It does not work.”

He went on to say that some laws may need to change.

“I believe we need to have involuntary compassionate care,” Harrison said. “It is so difficult to see someone on the street crying out for help and you cannot help them.

“We need to be able to take that person and put them somewhere that is safe, probably involuntarily, for an extended period of time so we can help them.”

Harrison touched on housing, noting the city’s focus on purpose-built rentals.

He said Salmon Arm has been growing at a rate of approximately two per cent per year for the past six years, and he believes the city will continue to grow at a similar pace.

The mayor noted the city is focusing on densification and purpose-built rentals in order to ensure available housing keeps up with the growth.

“We have about just less than 500 units of purpose-built rental in our city,” he said.

He went on to share his excitement for the new West Urban apartment project at 1260 10 Ave. SW, which will add 140 purpose-built rental units to the city’s inventory.

Harrison also discussed upcoming city projects and asked for understanding from residents as the city moves forward with expensive infrastructure projects rather than recreational facility upgrades.

“Let me see, a swimming pool, or a sewage treatment plant?” Harrison said. “We'd like to do both, of course.”

He said a new aquatics centre is likely to be the next major recreation upgrade, however it won’t happen until the sewage treatment upgrade is complete.

Goals for a new sewage treatment plant include upgraded capacity and zero odour.