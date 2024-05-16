Salmon Arm council OKs study to try and avoid adding $2.5 M cost to Auto Road connector project

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm council approved a new $125,000 study to try and avoid adding a further $2.5 million cost to the Auto Road connector project.

The new road is being planned to connect Auto Road SE through to 14th Avenue SE. The project will also require the city to purchase part of a property at 1210 4 St. SE.

A stretch of the project crosses two high-pressure FortisBC transmission pipelines, and Fortis is asking for a new study in order to grant approval.

At the May 13 Salmon Arm council meeting, Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, explained the circumstances around the project and the need for the study.

“ISL engineering has been working on the design for the Auto Road connector over the last couple of years, we're currently at 90 per cent completion,” Niewenhuizen said. “There's two high pressure pipelines that cross under the proposed Auto Road, and we just recently received a letter for a conditional approval [from FortisBC].

“They're basically saying that we need to know what the condition of those pipes are, and how we're going to bridge those pipes along that corridor,” he added. “Fortis has also communicated that lowering the two pipes, if necessary, could cost in the range of $2.5 million.”

Mayor Alan Harrison supported getting the study done.

“I like everything about this report, except for the $2.5 million estimate. I mean, I think we need to do this study because $2.5 million sounds like an awful lot of money, to me, to adjust a transmission pipeline,” he said.

“I will support the motion and hope that it lowers that $2.5 million significantly.”

The mayor added he’s happy things are moving forward on the planned Auto Road connector.

“In the previous strategic plan, this was a long term priority, now it's moved up with the new strategic plan to a medium term priority,” he said. “Things are working, because we're starting to look at it and this is a much sought after connector, especially for people who live down in that area.”

Council voted unanimously to pass a motion authorizing the study. The funds necessary to pay for the study were already set aside for the Auto Road connector project in the 2024 approved budget.