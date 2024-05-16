Water rate relief on the horizon as Chase staff prepare bylaw with lower minimum consumption rate

Photo: Coral Steffen

Relief could be coming sooner than expected for Chase residents who have been struggling with the minimum consumption water rate.

At the village council meeting on May 14, a motion was passed asking staff to prepare a bylaw amendment to lower the minimum consumption rate from 60 cubic metres to 30 cubic metres.

The minimum consumption rate has been a contentious issue with many Chase residents who said it was too high and causing hardship. Village staff had previously said the rate was set at 60 cubic metres as it was the average use taken from working water meters in the village.

An accelerated water meter replacement plan was presented at the council meeting by Mike Baker, manager of public works.

The plan included the purchase of 100 new water meters and a goal of repairing or replacing 200 meters in 2024. It also included a recommendation to review the water rate bylaw once the 2024 water meter repairs had been done and the malfunction rate of water meters was brought down to 5 per cent.

The report came with a recommendation to carry forward $57,000 from the 2023 surplus of unused public works wages, and that council authorize the purchase of 100 water metres at a cost of $61,500.

However, when Coun. Fred Torbohm made the motion, he amended it to include a change to the minimum water rate from 60 cubic metres per quarter to 30 cubic metres per quarter, instructing staff to bring forward a bylaw amendment to bring about that change.

Torbohm said he’s looked over many bills from residents and 60 cubic metres seemed too high for a minimum rate.

“This all came about because we didn't research the meter rate properly, initially when it came in,” he said. “Since that time, from what I’ve looked over, the majority of bills that people have received show an average usage of more or less 30 cubic metres rather than 60 cubic metres.”

“It's hard to understand for people why they should be paying 60 cubic metres, and that is the reason to make that adjustment, he added. “So everybody understands, and basically to make it fair for everybody.”

Torbohm’s amended motion was passed unanimously, and staff is expected to present an amendment to the water rate bylaw at a future Village of Chase council meeting.