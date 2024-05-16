Geotechnical work to cause lengthy delays on Hwy 97A south of Sicamous

Photo: Google Maps Red indicates affected area

Travellers should expect delays on Highway 97A south of Sicamous next week, with single lane alternating traffic in effect starting Tuesday as crews begin geotechnical work.

AIM Roads announced the upcoming work in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 15.

A geotechnical investigation is planned for the area between Hutchison Road and Davidson Drive for about seven kilometres.

The work is expected to take four days to complete, and single lane alternating traffic will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting May 21.

AIM Roads warns motorists to expect “lengthy delays,” and advised people to consider taking alternate routes via Highway 97B and Highway 1.