Shuswap firefighters heading to Fort Nelson to help fight Parker Lake wildfire

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Shuswap firefighters are heading north to help with the Parker Lake wildfire threatening Fort Nelson.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 14, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced four of its protective services members will be heading out to assist with fire suppression efforts.

“A fire crew and a Type 2 engine from the Shuswap Fire Department were deployed through the BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, May 11,” the post said.

Firefighters representing departments across the Shuswap are part of the group heading north.

Marc Zaichowski, fire chief for the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department will be acting as team leader.

His team includes Keesha Friesen from the White Lake Fire Department, Ryan Anderson from the Shuswap Fire Department and Brian Dalgleish from the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Fire Department.

The CSRD wished them well and urged them to “stay safe”.

The regional district also thanked volunteer members of the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Support Services team for their help providing remote assistance in processing residents who were evacuated from the Fort Nelson area.