Salmon Arm council votes yes to adding paved shoulder on 10 Avenue SE during ongoing construction

Photo: Google Guide/ Salmon Arm City Hall

The City of Salmon Arm will be widening the road along 10th Avenue SE from 30th Street to 33rd Street as part of future plans for a multi-use pathway.

Construction is currently underway on 10th Avenue SE as an aging water main is being replaced. At a May 13 council meeting, city staff presented a plan to widen the road, adding a paved shoulder to allow for an eventual multi-use path.

Jennifer Wilson, city engineer, explained how staff identified the possibility of widening the shoulder while construction got underway.

“As part of the recommendations of the Active Transportation Master Plan, the city is committed to review all capital projects for opportunities to incorporate active transportation upgrades that are considered quick wins while construction is occurring,” Wilson said.

“Upon review, during this project, staff have identified the opportunity to provide a two metre wide paved shoulder between 30th Street and 33rd Street, so about 250 meters of that project as part of the water main upgrade project on the northern shoulder.”

In the city’s Active Transportation Master Plan, the corridor along 10th Avenue SE from Five Corners to the South Canoe Trails is noted as an important place to add an eventual three metre wide multi-use trail. The current road has no sidewalk and a narrow shoulder, and a path would allow mountain bikers and other residents to get to other trails.

The current shoulder-widening work is estimated to cost an additional $68,380, with the funds coming out of the active transportation reserves.

Mayor Alan Harrison noted the new pathway would also give residents a safe way to access Little Mountain Park.

“By linking 30th Street to 33rd Street, we're actually linking the sidewalk there to safe walking or cycling to 33rd Street because you can go left on 33rd Street, and there is a right access trail into Little Mountain Park about halfway down that road up the stairs,” Harrison said.

“It's especially convenient for people who want to access the park, and I know the schools in that area certainly do and that was always a dangerous spot.”

Harrison added while this isn’t the full length of multi-use trail as outlined in the active transportation plan, he’s happy to get part of it done along with the water main upgrade.

“I think we do this now, and we worry about the details of that next connection and the design work et cetera when that time comes,” he added.

The motion to approve funding for the paved shoulder project from 30th Street to 33rd Street passed unanimously.