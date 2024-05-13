Salmon Arm Mounties searching for owner of 'high value' precious metal item turned in to police

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP are trying to reunite an object only described as a “high value precious metal” item to its rightful owner after it was turned into the police by a Good Samaritan.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the item was found on May 6.

“Someone found a high value item described as a precious metal,” Hodges said. “Due to the value of the item, Salmon Arm RCMP would like to return the item to its rightful owner.”

In order to claim the item, Hodges said its owner will need to provide a detailed description of the item along with a serial number or some other proof of ownership.

The rightful owner is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by calling 250-832-6044.