Mounties investigating suspicious blaze which started behind Salmon Arm hotel

Photo: Luc Rempel

UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.

A fire behind the Comfort Inn hotel in Salmon Arm has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by the RCMP.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to the fire, which started behind the Comfort Inn just before noon on Monday. Firefighters discovered diesel leaking from a punctured fuel tank on a mobile welding truck that appeared to be the cause of the blaze.

It isn't clear yet what ignited the fuel. The city's fire chief said the fuel tank appeared to have been deliberately punctured.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said an investigation is ongoing.

"It appears to be a puncture of the fuel tank, it was diesel fuel," Hodges said. "The responding member is looking for surveillance footage in the area."

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:19 p.m.

A brush fire Monday behind a Salmon Arm hotel was caused by diesel leaking from a ruptured fuel tank — which may have been punctured deliberately by someone attempting to steal fuel, according to the city's fire chief.

At about 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a call reporting a brush fire in the parking lot behind Comfort Inn and Suites, located just off 11th Avenue NE.

Salmon Arm Fire Department Chief Brad Shirley said crews were advised en route that the blaze was very close to shipping containers and a large truck.

“When we arrived there was fire just underneath the truck, and the bush beside the truck was on fire. So we quickly extinguished it," Shirley said.

The truck in question was a mobile welding truck. Shirley said firefighters found diesel leaking from the vehicle when they arrived.

“With further investigation, it appears there was a fuel leak from the semi truck that was parked here,” Shirley said.

“We’re not sure what sparked the fuel, but we do have RCMP here because it's possible that the fuel tank might have been ruptured, maybe by some people stealing some fuel and then ignited the fire at some point.”

He further explained the fuel tank appeared to have been punctured deliberately.

Two fire trucks responded to the call and Salmon Arm RCMP had two units on scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly plug the leak in the fuel tank. Shirley said they believe most of the spilled diesel spilled was burned up in the fire, and they are not worried about any possible environmental contamination.

Castanet has asked police for more information about the fire.