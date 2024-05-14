Village of Chase council to hear plans for water meter repair, replacement which could lead to rate review

Photo: Village of Chase

Chase council members will hear how its administration plans to tackle nearly 300 malfunctioning water meters throughout the village at their next meeting Tuesday.

Water rates have been a controversial subject in Chase ever since a minimum consumption rate was implemented. The village said the minimum consumption rate was implemented in response to the high number of malfunctioning water meters.

However, some residents have said the minimum consumption rate discourages residents who try to be more water efficient and unfairly punishes seniors living on a fixed income.

Mike Baker, the village's manager of public works, will present plans to deal with the malfunctioning water meters at the May 15 council meeting.

In a report prepared for council, Baker said there are 297 malfunctioning water meters in the village, but some of those meters may only need repairs rather than full replacement.

“Administration is suggesting the purchase of 100 meters at this time, as there are a large number of them that will only require battery replacement or other repair,” Baker said.

The report says village administration has contacted local tradespeople to assist with the water meter replacement program. The goal is to repair or replace 200 water meters in 2024.

The report comes with a recommendation for council to authorize the purchase of 100 new water meters at a cost of $61,500, and to allocate $57,000 from a surplus of unused public works wages in 2023 in order to help fund water meter repairs and replacements.

There is a recommendation from staff in the report for a full water rate review once the water meter malfunction rate reaches an “acceptable number” of 5 per cent.