New Sicamous fire chief talks about taking on road rescue services

Photo: Sicamous Fire Department

New Sicamous fire chief Lorenzo De Arcangelis says the fire department is “ready and willing” to take on road rescue duties, now that Eagle Valley Road Rescue is preparing to disband.

Chief De Arcangelis gave his first report to the District of Sicamous council at the May 8 committee of the whole meeting.

He said his men are ready to take on the new role but the new role will also come with new challenges.

“The short hazard risk analysis that I've done for taking on road rescue is, we would love to take it on, I’d welcome it,” he said. “And it's something that I'm very familiar with and have experience in both highway and city and other levels.”

“Our firefighters are willing and ready to take it on and also the leadership is too,” he added.

He went on to explain that when they take on these new duties they will also need to undertake new training.

“Without first responder training we can only stabilize the vehicle and hold it until paramedics come,” he said. “Paramedics also have a threshold protocol that they won't enter a vehicle if it's not fully stabilized and they don't do rescue, they don't do those operations.”

“So when we do take it on, I think first we'll have to take on the first responder training with the core group of people our officers, our leaders and then take on the MVI’s, the road rescue and incorporate it all, the face of our department will change.”

De Arcangelis explained that adding road rescue will necessitate a name change from Sicamous Fire Department into Sicamous Fire Rescue Services to show they do more than fight fires.

He also said taking on the additional duties will double the call volume of the department.

All those additional calls will mean a larger financial impact.

Bianca Colonna, Chief Financial Officer, said staff will be working with the CSRD on how to share the financial burden.

“It's a bigger task than we originally thought, and we're gonna have to work with our partners,” Colonna said. “They're taking on a large piece of the Trans-Canada that's not even within municipal boundaries, so we don't want to put that whole cost on our taxpayers.”

“So it's a big, big job and Lorenzo’s working through it, and we're gonna work together on what that financially looks like and who's funding it,” she added.

In a previous report, staff estimated it would cost an additional $30,000 to $50,000 annually to have the fire department take on road rescue services.