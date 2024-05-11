Grand opening of Enderby rail trail section marked by fanfare and protest

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail partners celebrated the grand opening of the first trail section under clear blue skies in Enderby Friday — but wasn’t all sunshine, as local farmers showed up with tractors and farm equipment to protest crossing permits being offered by the rail trail ownership group.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is being built through a three-way partnership between the Regional District of the North Okanagan, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Splatsin.

Shirley Fowler, Regional District of North Okanagan board chair, told grand opening attendees the trail is more than just a pathway.

“It represents the power of partnership, the spirit of unity, and the promise of a vibrant future," Fowler said.

Jeanette Netzel, one of the dozens of farmers participating in the protest, wasn't feeling that same spirit of unity. She explained farmers are unhappy with the crossing permits being offered by the rail trail ownership.

“We are requesting a permanent registered easement that is registered on our titles and when we sell it, it runs with the land,” Netzel said. “And the language that the CSRD and RDNO use in their meetings… they use the word permanent and they’ll never deny access to these landowners. Well, we're asking them to provide us with a permanent agreement.

“And the modern way to provide permanent access on a piece of property is via an easement registered on title.”

Kevin Acton, mayor of Lumby and RDNO director, said the district can’t offer easements due to uncertainty around future highway work.

“The difference between the easement and the permit for us is because eventually, we know that the highways ministry is going to four lane the highway in that section,” Acton said. “There might even be a service road there because pulling onto a four lane highway can be dangerous.”

Acton explained an easement locks in a specific part of the property as the access point, but with highway expansion looming, they do not know exactly where the properties will connect to the highway in the future.

“What we've done is we've given the farmers a permit that says, 'Hey we're going to always give you access to your property, that'll never be taken away,'” he said. “We just can't give you a specific spot because when it comes time to do the highway, we don't know what that's going to look like.”

Approximately 60 people were in attendance for the grand opening of the two kilometre section of multi-use trail, including local politicians from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and First Nations bands.

Kevin Flynn, CSRD board chair, said the rail trail represents a unique partnership.

“This is an unprecedented collaboration, possibly in the whole country. You've got two regional districts working in a tripartite ownership agreement with First Nations,” Flynn said. “You are the owners of this rail trail — it's not the local governments, it's our residents and citizens.

“Hopefully, someday while I'm still alive, I will be able to get on a bike in Sicamous and end up in Osoyoos on one connected rail trail showing off the most beautiful part of our world,” he added. “So thank you everybody for your role, I can't wait to do that.”

The newly opened section of trail is two kilometres long, reaching from Enderby to Splatsin. This stretch is the first completed part of the planned 50 kilometre long non-motorized trail that is expected to reach from Sicamous to Armstrong.