Salmon Arm resident recalls 'beautiful moment' when he found out he won $500K lotto prize

Photo: BCLC

A Salmon Arm man described it as a “beautiful moment” when he found out he had won a $500,000 lottery prize.

Michael Strauch won the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 26 Lotto Max draw. He had purchased and verified his ticket from the Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop in the Centenoka Mall.

Strauch said he “freaked out” when he found out he won.

“The retailer said, ‘You are a winner! You just won $500,000.’ I was freaking out and said, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, this is a dream,” he said. “A few customers in the store congratulated me and we were happy together in that moment. It was really beautiful.”

Strauch said telling his partner was one of the best parts of winning.

“We cried together, and she felt so much joy for me and for our future,” he added.

He said he plans to purchase a house with the winnings, and believes the money will provide extra stability for his future retirement.

“This win gives me the ability to slow down if I want to,” Strauch said. “Every day is a celebration now. We can relax and buy a home, and that brings an overwhelming amount of joy and gratitude into our lives.”

BCLC said in 2024, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $16 million in winnings from the Extra, and an additional $49 million from Lotto Max.