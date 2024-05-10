Sicamous council commits $10K to study that could mark the first step towards dredging channel

Photo: Luc Rempel

The District of Sicamous council has agreed to use $10,671 to fund a study that could mark the first step towards a future Sicamous channel dredging project.

The Sicamous Narrows Environmental Enhancement Society presented at the May 8 District of Sicamous council meeting requesting $10,671 in funding to start its work.

Coun. Gord Bushell said dredging the channel should be one of council’s top priorities.

“When I was brought on three terms ago, this was one of our priorities. We really haven't had a strong initiative to do it and this group has stepped up and I think I will 100 per cent support it,” he said. “I really think it's holding back our waterfront and we need to get on it and start taking care of it.”

Todd Kyllo spoke to the council as the representative of SNEES, explaining the plan moving forward.

“We have had talks with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and we've had talks with navigable waters, and both are receptive to dredging the Sicamous narrows, but we need to do a little bit more studies,” Kyllo said.

“A lot of studies have already been done individually. …So we have all this information that's sitting there and we want to combine it and put it into one platform.”

He explained the funds would be used to hire a consultant to collate and organize all of the environmental studies that have been done on the channel in order to identify what further requirements are necessary before moving forward with the dredging project.

Kyllo said SNEES members are also putting funding towards the project.

“So this first phase of this study, I think it’s around $10,000, so we're just looking to see if there's some funding available from the DOS [District of Sicamous] to help offset,” Kyllo said.

“All of the membership of SNEES is putting in funding so there is going to be a bank account there which has some funding but we're just starting …we know we're going to have to put in more funding, but we're looking to partner with the DOS on the dredging portion of it.”

Bianca Colonna, chief financial officer, told council the district has $10,000 set aside in the 2024 budget to pursue dredging of the channel.

“We do already have in the 2024 budget $10,000 which we had as a placeholder,” Colonna said. “We have estimated just for this year to potentially use about $6,000 for exploring a head lease and $4,000 for exploring dredging, so if council is okay to use that 10K for this, that can be done.”

Kyllo said siltation in the channel has led to decreased quality of fish habitat and that dredging could be a first step in fixing the problem.

Mayor Colleen Anderson added that fish habitat isn’t the only thing threatened by the state of the channel.

“This is not only about the fish habitat, it's also about flood mitigation,” she said. “This started a few years ago when the channel flooded, so that's where the big push for dredging the channel came from, because the properties, not just the businesses but the condos were flooded.

“They were up to their knees in water and their basements were flooded, their parkades were flooded, so the flood mitigation was a big portion of this.”

The District of Sicamous council passed a motion to pay the consultant for the study directly, at the price of $10,671, provided that SNEES comes back to the council with a report on the findings in order to find out next steps for dredging the channel.