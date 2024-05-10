Salmon Arm RCMP respond to three different shoplifting incidents over two-day period

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm RCMP dealt with three separate shoplifting incidents over a two-day period at the end of April.

Const. Andrew Hodges reported the incidents in a statement released May 7.

Hodges said the first incident took place on April 28 at the Mall at Piccadilly.

“An employee at a store in the Piccadilly mall reported a shoplifter that stole merchandise valued at $1,000,” Hodges said. “Video surveillance was provided and police were able to identify the thief.”

Police are still investigating the incident, and will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

On April 29, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to two more shoplifting incidents, one of which took place at the uptown Askew’s Foods location.

“An employee reported an attempted theft at a grocery store,” Hodges said. “Two females and one male had loaded up a cart full of groceries, and ran out without paying for the groceries.”

Askew’s provided video surveillance footage to the RCMP, and police were able to identify at least one suspect.

Hodges said the incident is still under investigation, and police will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

On the same day, police responded to a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue SW.

“At 6:30 p.m., an employee reported a theft in progress, with two women stealing products in the store,” Hodges said. “The women then left in a black SUV, and the licence plate was provided to police.”

Police located the vehicle shortly after the incident and the stolen products were recovered.

“One woman was arrested, and subsequently released with a future court date to speak to the allegations,” added Hodges.

All three shoplifting incidents remain under investigation. The RCMP do not consider the incidents to be related.