Skydiving festival set to take over the skies and airport of Salmon Arm over Victoria Day weekend

Keep an eye on the skies over the May long weekend, as a skydiving festival is set to take place in Salmon Arm.

Skydive Salmon Arm is hosting its second annual May Long Skydiving Boogie with an extra large plane, camping at the airport and night jumps.

Sarah Langlois, owner of Skydive Salmon Arm, said the festival includes bringing in a Sky Van from Nomad Air.

"That's a big plane that honestly kind of looks like the box an airplane would come in, it is really boxy and square and doesn't look like it should be able to fly," Langlois said.

"That plane holds 20 skydivers at a time, and the back of the plane just opens up like a cargo plane, and you get to just run out the back of it."

Sky Dive Salmon Arm holds these festivals twice a year, with a wide variety of events for people to take part in.

“We have skydivers from all different kinds of levels that show up — so anyone from a solo license to coaches and tandem instructors all come out,” Langlois said.

“We have the grounds all set up with camping. …And we're open to the public, we take tandems on, people are welcome to come out and check out the grounds, even if they don't want to skydive, there's a ton going on.”

For everyone who doesn’t like the idea of leaving the airplane behind, Langlois said there’s still ways to get the Skydiving Boogie experience.

“We also do rides in the front seat of the plane,” she explained.

“For the people that want to go and experience it but don't actually want to jump out of the plane, they're able to go for for a ride in the copilot chair and they get to watch all the skydivers exit the plane — but they're all four point harnessed into their seat, so nice and safe and cozy in the front.”

There will even be a slip and slide set up for skydivers to land on, with inflatable bowling pins to try to knock down.

Anyone who wants to book a skydiving adventure for the May long weekend can email [email protected].