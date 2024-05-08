Neskonlith Indian Band holds farewell ceremony to thank outgoing Chase police officer

Photo: BC RCMP

A Chase RCMP Indigenous liaison was honoured by the Neskonlith Indian Band with a ceremony to recognize his commitment to the community as he prepares to leave for a new assignment.

The Neskonlith Indian Band held a special recognition ceremony as members said farewell to Const. Jarret Cottrell before he moves to a new job in Cranbrook, where he will be promoted to Corporal in Indigenous Policing.

In a statement Cpl. James Grandy, media relations officer for the Southeast District, praised Cottrell for his work improving the relationship between the band and the RCMP.

“Const. Cottrell did a lot to help the people of the Neskonlith Band to feel safer in their community,” Grandy said.

“Upon Const. Cottrell being posted to the community, he spent a lot of time meeting with band members, listening and addressing their concerns. Thanks to his hard work, the community started to trust the police more and now report genuinely feeling safer in their community.”

The ceremony was well attended by community members showing appreciation for Cottrell's hard work in the community.

Grandy believes Cottrell will have a big impact in his new position.

“As Const. Cottrell gets ready for his new role in Cranbrook, he leaves behind a strong example of how police officers can make a big difference in their communities,” he said. “We know he will keep doing great work in his new posting, helping to make the community a better place for everyone.”

At the event, the band honoured Cottrell with a blanketing ceremony to show their respect and appreciation for his work with the community.