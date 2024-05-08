Tensions rising near Chase as Skwlax te Secwepemcuelcw says unruly mushroom pickers trespassed, disrespected land

In the wake of a wildfire, morel mushrooms sprout in abundance — but that abundance has led to conflict, as mushroom pickers and buyers descend on North Shuswap areas hit by last year’s Bush Creek East blaze.

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw have reported mushroom pickers trespassing on band territory, chopping down trees and starting fires, as well as leaving garbage and used toilets behind when they leave. The band has also reported a few cases of people threatening band employees.

Leigh Anderson, part of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw Guardians of the Land program, said most of the mushroom pickers he's spoken with have been reasonable, but he's heard about a few exceptions.

The guardians undertake various kinds of environmental protection work, as well as patrolling Skwlax territory for people trespassing, poaching or illegally dumping refuse.

“For my experience out here, they’re pretty reasonable, from what I encountered with a few mushroom pickers,” Anderson said. “But there's some instances where I heard my co-workers were out and other non-First Nations have been disrespectful of the area, chucking their garbage wherever they want. But in my experience they've been pretty nice.”

Anderson said a number of no trespassing signs were burned in the wildfire, which is causing additional confusion.

“We had some run-ins with mushroom pickers there where they're just saying, 'Yeah, there's no signage put up,' where we had signage, and just being like, ignorant, and I guess not knowing,” he said. “But there are some areas in our territory where the signs were burned up by the fire, where you can't read a burnt sign, there's nothing to read on those.”

Just kind of both sides not doing their job, like with proper signage. So they're coming onto the land, trespassing, and then not really knowing the liability."

Anderson said he thinks the promise of easy money is bringing in first-time mushroom pickers who don’t know about the dangers of the recently burnt forest, including trees or branches which could fall especially during periods of high wind.

Mushroom buyer Patrick Vincent said mushroom picking often causes some conflict, but experienced pickers are usually good at resolving issues without any trouble.

“We try to adjust, like usually every year we pick mushrooms on either Crown land or park or native or private property and it can create conflict,” Vincent said. “We try to educate the people because you can't avoid it. ...We have to just tolerate a little bit and educate as much as possible.”

Vincent believes it’s not professional pickers causing problems, but rather people from nearby areas looking to make some quick money.

“They weren't actual pickers that do this professionally, these pickers they would never have some serious drama like this," Vincent said. “I've been doing this for 20 years, I've never heard of any drama like that."

Vincent blames unprofessional mushroom pickers for giving more experienced pickers a poor reputation.

“They came, did a bunch of trouble and now we're being blamed for that, and that's not fair,” he said. “We're really respectful usually, we clean our sites and we recommend the local band to issue permits so that they can have some money to clean up if some people don't.”

The band has said it is looking at a permit system to maintain order and prevent further conflict.