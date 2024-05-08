Drunk driver taken off road after erratic driving complaint in Salmon Arm

Photo: KTW file photo

Salmon Arm RCMP say an impaired driver was taken off the road thanks to a resident reporting a vehicle driving erratically.

According to police, the incident took place in the evening on April 28.

“At 10 p.m., a woman reported a possible impaired driver in a Nissan pickup truck pulling a camper near Shuswap Street and the Trans Canada Highway,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police made patrols eventually locating the vehicle in a parking lot near 10th Street SW and Lakeshore Drive.”

Hodges said the driver was found to have slurred speech.

RCMP took two breath samples with an approved screening device and both resulted in a “fail” reading, which indicates a blood-alcohol level over 0.08.

“The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days, and the Nissan was impounded for 30 days,” Hodges said.

Police also referred the matter to ICBC.