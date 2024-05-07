Scammer poses as Telus worker, tries to steal Salmon Arm woman's identity

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties are warning about an identity-theft scam making the rounds after a Salmon Arm woman was targeted by someone posing as a Telus employee.

According to police, the incident took place on April 27 near White Lake Road.

“A woman reported receiving a phone call from a man claiming to work for Telus,” RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said.

“The man said his name was Jason Brown and had an East Indian accent. He requested the woman’s social insurance number, driver’s licence numbers, and birthdate.”

The woman only gave the scammer partial information before becoming suspicious and hanging up the phone.

Officers told the woman to contact Service Canada to report the possibility of her Social Security Number being compromised.

Mounties advised residents to use extreme caution when providing any personal information over the phone.

“Unsolicited phone calls from anyone requesting person information should be treated as highly suspicious, and likely a scam,” Hodges said.

Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website to learn more about different kinds of scams and how to protect yourself.