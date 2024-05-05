Salty Bike Fest will bring games, activities to Salmon Arm next week

Photo: Salty Bike Fest

The Salty Bike Fest is keeping the focus on biking this year with a day of bike-related fun and games on Saturday, May 11.

Event organizers want to bring bike enthusiasts and the community together as racers get ready for the Salty Dog six hour Enduro race, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 12.

The 22nd annual Salty Dog Six Hour Enduro is one of the longest running mountain bike races in B.C. Bikers can ride solo or in a team of two, and compete to see who can do the most laps in a six and a half hour time limit.

The race takes place at the South Canoe mountain biking trails.

Shelley Desautels, event coordinator, said this year's Salty Bike Fest is keeping the focus on biking.

“It's a chance for us to get those people that come from out of town down into our community and basically explore downtown and see Salmon Arm,” she said.

“And this year is going to be a little bit different. …We're going to shut down a portion of Hudson Avenue from Shuswap Street to McLeod Street and we're going to have bike games.

“Because this is part of the bike race, we want to keep it focused on bike activities.”

The event will feature a barbecue, bike games for people of all ages, a scavenger hunt and a pie eating contest.

“The pie eating contest is something that has carried over for many years,” Desautels said.

“Shuswap Pie company donates pies for the pie eating contest. ...People enjoy partaking in that one. So we didn't want to scratch it out just because it wasn't bike related.”

She said the scavenger hunt has been introduced for this year.

“We're hoping that the scavenger hunt will bring people to all these different shops downtown.”

Bike games for younger kids includes two divisions, 6 to 9 and 10 to 13. These kids can take part in an obstacle course and the slow ride event.

“The slow ride is kind of a chaotic, fun, little game. You start with all the people that sign up in a big circle, and essentially the goal is to ride slowly without touching your feet down,” she said. “As soon as you touch your feet down to the ground, you're out.”

Bikers ages 14 and older will have their own slow ride event, as well as a bike high jump event where bikers will compete to see who can jump their bike over a bar the highest from flat ground.

“We're encouraging people to actually bring their bikes down to the event, and make sure they have a helmet because that will be required for all the games,” Desautels added.

The Salty Bike Fest will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, with events and activities running until 4 p.m.