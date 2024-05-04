$250K grant helps Larch Hills Nordic Society purchase new ski track setting machine

Photo: Larch Hills Nordic Society

Trails at the Larch Hills Nordic Ski area in Salmon Arm will benefit from a new 2024 Prinoth Bison Nordic snowcat thanks to a $250,000 provincial grant.

In a statement released May 3, Suzy Beckner, president of the Larch Hills Nordic Society, said they have been saving for this purchase for more than a decade, and were helped out by the B.C. government's Community Gaming Grant funds.

“With these funds and the fundraising efforts of the LHNS, we are pleased to announce that we have enough to purchase our replacement machine,” she said. “The tracksetter replacement committee has been working hard for the past two years researching new machines. They decided on the Prinoth Bison machine, which has now been ordered.”

The Prinoth Bison snowcat is built in Canada and comes with a power tiller and nordic liner. Beckner said the machine guarantees cross country trails “meet Olympic standards.”

The total cost of the snowcat and power tiller was $546,903 before taxes.

Beckner said the machine is the most environmentally friendly machine in its class.

“This machine meets the world’s highest emission standards — Euromot Stage V,” she said. “In addition to diesel, it can also run on HVO, GTL or BTL without any modifications needed to the engine. This means LHNS can stick with standard diesel or explore alternative fuels to help minimize CO2 yet further.

“An exhaust treatment system with SCR catalytic converter, oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter reduces emissions to a minimum,” Beckner added. “These upgrades make the Bison the cleanest snow groomer in its class.”

The machine is expected to arrive at Larch Hills by December of this year, and will be in operation for the next nordic ski season.