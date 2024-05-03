Sicamous investigation concludes dog that attacked boy is 'aggressive and dangerous'

Photo: Pexels.com

The District of Sicamous says a dog that attacked a 10-year-old boy last month has been deemed "aggressive and dangerous," and has been subjected to a number of restrictions after an investigation.

Brody Lachowski was playing in a classmate’s backyard when the classmate’s family dog attacked him on April 3. The boy's mother said he received nearly 20 dog bites on the upper and lower parts of both arms, and needed 20 stitches to close up his wounds.

The two boys were playing fetch with the dog when the attack occurred.

John Moore, district bylaw enforcement officer, said the dog has been placed under restrictions.

“The animal has been declared aggressive and dangerous, as per our bylaw, and has had restrictions placed upon it for its care and control, including restrictions of access and movement within the district,” Moore said.

“The main ones on this are that the dog has to have two barriers between itself and the public at all times. And that could be a combination of muzzles, doors, fences, etc., as long as there's two at all times.”

According to Moore, the district didn't think it would be able to successfully win a euthanasia order in court.

“There had been no previous complaints on this dog,” Moore said. “While it appears to have been an unprovoked attack, we felt that we would be unsuccessful in a court case to win a euthanasia order, and determined that putting restrictions on the animal was the best course of action in this case.”

The dog’s owners will have to abide by all of the restrictions listed in the district’s animal control bylaw including posting a warning sign on the door of their residence, obtaining a two million dollar liability insurance policy and sterilization of the dog, among other restrictions.

Castanet has reached out to Lachowski's mother for comment on the district's decision.