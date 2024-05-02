District of Sicamous welcomes new operations coordinator

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous has hired a new operations coordinator.

Cherylee Sargeant started her new position on April 29.

In a statement, the district said Sargeant accumulated a decade of experience as the operations co-ordinator in the city of Airdrie, Alta., before deciding to move to Sicamous last year.

"A year ago I decided I wanted to move to B.C. and found a great opportunity to work at Twin Anchors Houseboats as a maintenance technician," Sargeant said. "Since being here, I have fallen in love with the area and the people that I have met here so far."

She said she started as a maintenance crew leader in Airdrie before working her way up to the role of operations coordinator.

“My main role was the day-to-day operations, including weekend and special community events," she said. "I was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the local spray park facility and cemetery, and I assisted in the creation of the asset management program for the City of Airdrie."

Outside of work, Sargeant likes to ride her motorcycle, hang out by the river with her dogs and go camping.

"I am excited about meeting new people and learning more about Sicamous," Sargeant said. "I look forward to serving the future needs of the members of this community."