Salmon Arm sisters want to forge a sense of community with Anvil Coffee Collective's new Sicamous location

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm location

Two Salmon Arm sisters are forging ahead with a second location for their coffee shop, Anvil Coffee Collective, which will open in Sicamous this month.

Their first shop in Salmon Arm opened its doors in May 2021. Three years later, they are preparing to open the doors of their new Sicamous location.

Shelby Planidin and Destini Cogbill grew up in Salmon Arm before leaving to spend time abroad. They each ended up working in coffee shops in other parts of B.C. before moving back home.

Upon returning to their hometown, they teamed up with their parents Ralf and Janis Rutschmann to open Anvil Coffee Collective.

“So as a team, it’s me and my sister and our parents, we opened the first location here in Salmon Arm and it just has been really cool seeing how it's developed and grown since then,” Cogbill said.

The pair said they had been considering opening another coffee shop when someone from Sicamous came forward with the perfect space.

“Somebody actually approached us about opening a shop in Sicamous in their own building,” Planidin explained. “We were thinking in the meantime, oh, maybe either Sicamous or Sorrento or something like that. It was kind of in the works, but we hadn't seriously considered it.

“And they approached us, and we looked at the space and we were like, 'Actually, this could work really well.'”

They are aiming to have the new Sicamous location at 444 Main St. open by the middle of May.

“We're really excited to go into a community like Sicamous,” Cogbill said. “The amount of people that have told us how excited they are is awesome. We already feel the support even before we open, which is really exciting and very comforting.”

She said they want to try and be open to the public all year round.

“You need to protect the locals so the locals protect you," she said. “Giving them an option of a place to go, even in the winter, is a big part of why we want to open there.”

For the sisters, running a small business is a family affair.

“We have our parents who have their own unique contributions, and Shelby and I, even though we have experience in coffee, we have different strengths, different weaknesses. You need each other to grow, and you need each other to be performing at your higher function,” Cogbill said.

Inside Anvil Coffee Collective, every piece of furniture and decor is either an antique, or a unique piece of functional art created by their father.

“He was a machinist by trade for many, many years, but he's always had this insane creative streak that he cannot suppress,” Cogbill said. “And so dad, he used all of these talents and skills from his trade and started using that to create functional art out of all these little pieces of history.

“So that's a huge part of the whole atmosphere and all the unique little things you see here. Pretty much everything, apart from some chairs, are made by him by hand from scratch.”

They believe growing a small business is a collective effort.

“The level of humility that you need to have in order to grow means that you’ve got to involve other people in the process,” Planidin said.

“And you can't do it as an island, so that collective part of our name, it represents how we approach the industry, our approach to growing as an independent coffee shop, and just the values that we have as a company.”