Chase housing society president says minimum consumption water rate hurts seniors on fixed incomes

Photo: Pixabay/ delo

Chase residents continue to push back against an increase in water rates, with the president of a local seniors housing society saying the minimum consumption rate approved by council is hurting seniors on fixed incomes.

Due to a large amount of faulty water meters, the Village of Chase instituted a minimum consumption rate of 60 cubic meters that is applied to every household. Households that use more than that pay the minimum rate and then a per cubic meter rate for usage above the minimum.

Village staff said the minimum consumption rate was determined by taking an average usage of all households with working water meters.

Guy Ramsey, president of the Sun Valley Housing Society, spoke up at the April 23 council meeting to request that the minimum rate be lowered.

"I am standing before you to have you seriously reconsider the water sewer rates that are now being charged to seniors in our complex and other Chase seniors," Ramsey said.

He said the 48-unit complex offers affordable housing for seniors. There are 25 units which house two people each, and 23 units are occupied by one person each.

Ramsey said the complex has been making an effort to conserve water, but as a result of the minimum consumption rate, they are being billed for nearly 2,000 meters cubed more water than they are using.

“At a base charge of 60 cubic meters per unit, for 48 units, is 2,880 meters per billing cycle,” Ramsey said. “The last billing cycle — Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 — Sun Valley Housing only used 975.96 cubic meters, a difference of 1,905. Now I really believe you should be charged what you use and not for anything else. We don’t mind paying the current cubic meter rate increase, but not the flat rate.

“Imagine going to a gas station and instead of just putting in one litre of fuel you get charged automatically with four litres — but you only bought one,” he added.

Claire Campbell, another resident with the Sun Valley Housing Society, also spoke at the meeting.

She said most of the residents are on fixed incomes and have no way to generate additional income.

“January to March, the quarter in 2020, it cost per unit per month $2.60. October to December 2023 it's $19.60,” Campbell said. “That's a huge difference and a huge amount of dollars that our members have to figure out. Where are they going to get that extra money?”

Coun. Fred Torbohm put forward a motion at the April 9 council meeting to lower the minimum consumption rate to 30 cubic meters, but the motion was defeated in a 2-2 split vote.

In previous discussions around lowering the minimum consumption rate, it was stated that doing so would mean a large increase in the per-consumption water rate.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, said staff is working behind the scenes on an accelerated program to fix the local water meters.

“We really want to fix those meters, we probably won't get them all fixed, but we'll get the majority of them fixed.” Heinrich said. “Then people will be able to see what their consumption is and we’ll be able to see what the consumption is.”

Heinrich said she hopes to present a report on the accelerated program soon.