Salmon Arm says no dogs allowed on Foreshore Trail as bird nesting season begins

Photo: Google Guide/ Kira M

The start of nesting season in the Shuswap Lake area means dogs have been banned from the Foreshore Trail until the end of June.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm reminded residents to leave their pups at home when they visit the popular trail.

“As we gear up for spring and the nesting season in the Salmon Arm Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, it's crucial to remember the feathered residents who call this area home,” the post said.

“No dogs are allowed on the Foreshore Trail during the critical nesting period between May 1 and June 30 each year.”

The city also reminded dog owners that while dogs are permitted on the trail for the rest of the year, they must be kept on leash at all times. Leashes cannot exceed two meters in length. Dogs are also not allowed off the main trail on either of the two viewing boardwalks or the Christmas Island Trail leading to the nature reserve.

“Please help protect and preserve this vital wetland sanctuary and greenway corridor for the benefit of both wildlife and humans alike,” the post said.

The Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society weighed in on the issue of dogs on the trail in a recent post on its website.

“Over the course of a single day, the cumulative impact of dogs on the Foreshore Trail is significant,” the society said

“During the two most intense months of the breeding season, dogs are banned completely for all the above reasons. Local biologists agree this two-month period should be much longer. In many natural areas of B.C., conservation managers have banned dogs permanently."

The society said it has seen an uptick in dogs off leash or in areas of the trail where they aren’t allowed.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a recent uptick in violations along with corresponding pressure to ban dogs from the Foreshore Trail permanently,” the statement said. “As a result, you may see increased patrolling by bylaw officers and volunteers, in addition to video surveillance on Nature Trail BC property."

The city has encouraged residents to report any infractions to Dog Control Services.