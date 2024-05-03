Sicamous announces agreement for bylaw enforcement support with Salmon Arm company

Photo: Wpcpey, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Sicamous has announced a new partnership for bylaw enforcement support with a Salmon Arm starting May 1.

The District of Sicamous announced an agreement with Salmon Arm Bylaw Services in a statement on its website April 29.

“As our community grows and our summer boating, hiking and biking season fills up, it becomes more apparent that services are needed to ensure safety and that rules and bylaws are being enforced,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“We want to welcome everyone to Sicamous and encourage residents and visitors to abide by our parking, fire restriction and fireworks prohibition rules.”

Sicamous only employs one full-time bylaw officer. The district said the agreement with Salmon Arm Bylaw Services will complement the hours of the current full-time officer and provide extra coverage when needed.

“Last year, council spoke and we heard,” said Nicole Handsen, development services manager.

“More bylaw coverage is needed during the busy summer months, especially with those long summer days.”

Salmon Arm Bylaw Services will provide one certified bylaw officer this summer and Hansen said parking and park patrol will be that officer’s top priority.

The district also stressed that bylaw enforcement will be focused on education rather than issuing tickets.

"As a locally owned and operated company deeply rooted in community values, we are committed to delivering exceptional service tailored to the unique needs of Sicamous residents," said Prasad Savanagouder, the director of Vadium Security, which is contracted to provide bylaw coverage in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm Bylaw Services has Level I and Level II trained officers and currently supports bylaw services in some neighbouring communities including Armstrong and Enderby.

"We are excited to partner with the District of Sicamous to bring our customer service-driven program to the community,” Savanagouder said.

On the district’s side Hansen said that she and her team “are excited to collaborate with Salmon Arm Bylaw Services and do some learning along the way."