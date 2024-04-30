Sicamous Earth Day community clean up rakes in 1,000 pounds of garbage

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous says the annual Earth Day community cleanup, held in partnership with Sicamous Communities in Bloom, resulted in the collection of about 1,000 pounds of garbage.

The District of Sicamous posted a recap of the event on its website.

“More than 30 community members participated in the community cleanup and the rejuvenation of the flowerbeds at seniors residences operated by the Sicamous & District Senior Citizens Housing Society,” the statement reads.

“We were so happy to see participation from Girl Guides, the Pickleball Club, Sicamous Bible Church, the District of Sicamous, Communities in Bloom, the Eagle Valley Arts Council and other community-minded residents.”

Volunteers cleaned up several large flower beds at the seniors residences, and follow-up work is expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

Community cleanup volunteers gathered about 1,000 pounds of litter from around Sicamous' parks and public spaces.

The district and Communities in Bloom also thanked the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 for hosting and sponsoring a lunch for the volunteers, and Twin Anchors and Bayview Homes for supplying the dump trailers used during the event.