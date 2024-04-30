Salmon Arm council approves parcel tax rate increase to fuel sterile insect release program

Photo: Agricultural Research Service Codling moth larvae

Salmon Arm council approved an increase for the Sterile Insect Release Program parcel tax in a special meeting Monday April 29.

The rate was raised to $162.68 per acre for 2024 from $156.42 per acre in 2023. This rate is only assessed on pome fruit orchards, such as apple, pear or quince.

The Sterile Insect Release Program is designed to fight codling moth infestations, primarily in apple orchards.

Codling moths are also known as apple worms because their larvae cannot eat vegetation and rely entirely on fruit for sustenance.

The SIR program releases sterile moths to prevent wild codling moths from successfully breeding.

Despite the rising rates, the total amount levied for the program has fallen steadily from about $10,000 in 2012 to $5,864 in 2024.

Coun. Tim Lavery, SIR representative at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board, explained why.

“What has been happening based on the economics of the apple industry is that growers are pulling out apples because it has not been very profitable,” he said.

“You'll see a reduction in the total levy that represents acreage being pulled out of the levy. That also then increases the need …to raise the rate per acre, to somehow compensate for the number of acres that are being pulled out.

“It is a very delicate job, because growers are not making very much money.”

Funding for the program is split with taxpayers paying 60 per cent, and 40 per cent funded from parcel taxes assessed on orchards growing pome fruit.

“The SIR program to counter codling moth is incredibly successful,” Lavery said, adding the program is eyed by other jurisdictions.

“Because if you don't have that, then you spray and then you spray again and then you spray again three, four or five times a year. It’s very effective, it is becoming more costly.”

Lavery believes this program could be key to boosting the B.C. apple industry.

“It is a subject of a lot of provincial discussion, how to bolster the apple industry in these times, at the same time preserving an approach that is environmentally friendly,” he said. “There's a real effort to bolster the absolutely foundational apple industry in B.C., and it's going to cost money.”