Salmon Arm Silverbacks set for rematch with Penticton Vees in BCHL Interior Conference final

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are heading to the BCHL Interior Conference final for a rematch of last year's series against the Penticton Vees.

With a 6-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday, the Silverbacks closed out their second-round series and booked their tickets to the conference finals.

The Silverbacks will be looking for payback when they take on Penticton after last year’s stinging defeat.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs face the Surrey Eagles in the coastal conference finals with the winner of that series and taking on the winner of the interior conference finals for the Fred Page Cup.

The Penticton Vees are two time defending Fred Page Cup champions after taking home the cup in the two previous seasons.

The series will get underway at the South Okanagan Event Center in Penticton on Thursday with another game in Penticton on Friday.

The action returns to the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm for Game 3 on Monday, May 6, and Game 4 on Wednesday, May 8. Puck drops for both games will be at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for both games are available now on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks website.