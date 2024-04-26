Skwlax issues warning after unauthorized mushroom pickers caught camping, having fires on band land

Photo: Pexels.com/Carboxaldehyde

Skwlax te Secwepemcúlecw is warning outside mushroom pickers to steer clear of its territory.

The band is located near Little Shuswap Lake, northeast of Chase.

In a statement released Friday, Kupki7 James Tomma said mushrooms growing on the band's land belong to Skwlax members.

“We have seen instances of these pickers going onto band land on a forest service road near Scotch Creek and near Lee Creek,” Tomma said. “In one case these outside pickers set up a camp and were selling the product to a commercial vendor.”

He said these actions won't be tolerated.

“Any mushrooms growing on band land belong to the members. They have the first right to pick them, as it is one of their traditional food sources," Tomma said.

Tomma is especially concerned about mushroom pickers starting fires.

“We aren’t accepting outside pickers who want to set up a camp — especially when they start fires, he said. “As the land recovers from the 2023 Bush Creek East wildfire, this is a dangerous action.”

The statement noted the band’s Territorial Stewardship department and its security operation have had conversations with a few different groups of unauthorized pickers in the last few weeks.

“Any non-band members caught harvesting the mushrooms or setting up these camps will be dealt with in a harsher manner,” Tomma said. “This could very well include prosecution for trespassing.”