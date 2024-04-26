BC Hydro says power has been restored after earlier outage in North Shuswap, Sunnybrae areas

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

BC Hydro reports power has been restored to Shuswap customers impacted by an earlier outage.

ORIGINAL: 8:57 a.m.

Three separate power outages are affecting residents around the Shuswap.

Approximately 4,000 residents have been in the dark since 4:00 a.m. this morning.

There is an outage affecting Lee Creek to Scotch Creek in the North Shuswap and another outage stretching across the Celista area.

BC Hydro is still investigating the cause of the outages but report that they have crews on-site.

A separate outage stretching from Sunnybrae to Paradise Point is also affecting residents. BC Hydro has a crew on-site and they are investigating the cause of this outage as well.

According to BC Hydro, power is estimated to be restored around 9:00 a.m. this morning.