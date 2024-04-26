Councillors say rail trail zoning likely to be adjusted, but won't impact pathway plans

Photo: Luc Rempel

District of Sicamous Coun. Gord Bushell presented his draft of a new transportation corridor zoning classification at a Wednesday meeting — proposed for use along the stretch identified for use as a rail trail.

The 50-kilometre trail, which is intended for pedestrian and cyclist use, is planned to run along shorelines, through rural farmland and forest from Sicamous to Armstrong.

The Sicamous portion of the rail trail is classified under P-3 parks zoning. However, Bushell had proposed another zoning change in order to ease tensions with residents living adjacent to the trail.

Bushell presented his proposal at the district's committee of the whole meeting on April 24.

“We're going ahead with the P-3 and everything's good, but I do think we need to correct our zoning on that side of the channel,” Bushell said. “Our OCP [Official Community Plan] supports private docks over there, and P-3 supports group moorage, which is strata moorage, and it doesn't support private moorage.”

Bushell said he thinks the zoning should be reviewed by the planning committee.

“I think we need to do some work on our zoning bylaw,” he said. “We're going to be doing a ton of amendments to our bylaw 1000 over the next year, and I'm not asking for it to begin right away, but it's something that should be sent to the planning committee.”

Bylaw 1000 is the major zoning bylaw for Sicamous. Bylaw 1000 defines all the zones in the district and the permitted uses within the zones.

Kelly Bennett, Chief Administrative Officer, clarified the group moorage issue.

“The comment about group moorage within the P-3 zone, you know group moorage is actually a zone, I don't know if that should really even be in there,” Bennett said. “When we look at all of our other zones abutting the water, it doesn't talk about docks or anything.

“What talks about the docks is the water zone, so that's our W-1, W-2, W-3; that's what dictates the dock piece.”

She went on to say the CAO of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District reached out and told her as long as the rail trail is a permitted use for the eventual zoning of the rail trail properties, the CSRD does not mind the District of Sicamous making changes to the zoning.

"We're moving it forward, when we go take a look back in a bit and make some tweaks, can we make it better? Sure, we can make it better to make everybody happy," she said.

Coun. Ian Baillie said he expects the zoning to be tweaked going forward.

“We always knew that our rezoning in some of it was a little bit clunky and didn't quite perfectly fit. I think we acknowledged all that and that happens from time to time,” Baillie said. “I think it's something that we're going to be reviewing anyways.”

There was no motion presented with the transportation corridor zoning draft, but it will be considered at a future planning and development committee meeting.

Baillie and Bushell are the two councillors who sit on the planning and development committee. The committee's membership is rounded out by two community members, John Braun and Deb Heap.