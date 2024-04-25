Salmon Arm RCMP recover three stolen dirt bikes from the same trail over five days

Photo: Glacier Media

Salmon Arm RCMP say its officers have recovered three stolen dirt bikes found in the same area over the last five days.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges reported the incidents in a news release on April 25.

“Over the past five days, Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered three dirt bikes found in wooded areas,” Hodges said. “All three bikes are believed to be stolen, but were not reported prior to being located.”

He said on April 21, police recovered one dirt bike on a trail near the end of 9th Ave NE .

“On April 25, police recovered two more dirt bikes also in the 9th Ave NE area," he said.

Hodges said thefts like this are often crimes of opportunity.

“Property crime has become a focal point in communities large and small throughout B.C.,” Hodges said. “Thefts from residences and motor vehicles are often crimes of opportunity, with thieves taking advantage of items left in plain sight or unattended.”

“Criminals seek out the easiest target for break-ins and there are steps we can all take to prevent these crimes,” he added.

Police encouraged residents to have what they refer to as a “9 p.m. routine”.

This routine should include removing all valuables including keys and garage door openers from vehicles, locking vehicle doors, not storing anything of value outside, locking up outdoor buildings and household doors and windows, and turning on exterior lights and alarm systems.

Anyone with information regarding the recovered dirt bikes is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP.

If you believe one of the dirt bikes may be yours, please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP within 90 days with a detailed description of the bike.