Salmon Arm woman loses $4,500 in Facebook bitcoin scam

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Facebook group post promising a job scammed a Salmon Arm woman out of $4,500 by having her send them bitcoin for the promise of employment.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident took place on April 6.

“A woman responded to a Facebook group ad for a job, and was informed that a manager would contact her,” he said.

“Someone contacted the woman over WhatsApp messaging application from an Ontario area code phone number and walked the victim through setting up a cryptocurrency account, buying bitcoin and subsequently transferring $4,500 worth of bitcoin to the fraudsters.”

Hodges said the fraudsters attempted to have the victim transfer another $5,500 worth of the cryptocurrency, but she refused.

Salmon Arm RCMP are advising residents to be extra vigilant online, especially if someone is advertising employment, services or used items that appear too good to be true.

“Police also highly discourage sending money to anyone you have not met in person, unless it is money you are willing to risk losing,” said Hodges.

Salmon Arm RCMP will be holding an information session on the topic of online frauds and scams in May, however details of when and where the session will take place are not yet available.

To learn more about online scams and how to protect yourself you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.