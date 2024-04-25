Skwlax celebrates ribbon cutting for new subdivision to welcome home members forced out by wildfire

Just eight months after their homes were destroyed by the Bush Creek East Wildfire, members of Skwlax te Secwepemculecw are returning as new residences are being built.

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw Kukpi7 James Tomma was joined Wednesday by Patty Hadju, federal Indigenous Services minister, to cut the ceremonial ribbon on a brand new subdivision on Skwlax territory near Chase.

Dancing Fawn II is one of four subdivisions being constructed by the band after last year’s wildfire destroyed 34 homes in the community. So far, 11 new homes have been built in this subdivision by Freeport Industries and Paradigm.

Tomma said the construction of this subdivision has lifted a weight from his shoulders.

“I remember seeing Dancing Fawn II being built and stopping by to check on its progress a few months ago,” Tomma said.

“It was at a time when I felt a lot of weight on my shoulders, blaming myself for this even though I knew the wildfire was beyond my control. I went home to my wife Jay and she remarked on how big my smile was.

“I couldn’t help it, I was happy that our people are going to be able to return home soon.”

Hadju praised the hard work undertaken by Skwlax leadership.

“Last year was the most devastating wildfire season on record, and the members of Skwlax te Secwepemculecw experienced it firsthand,” Hadju said. “Today, thanks to the incredible work by their leaders and because of their strength and determination, they will soon be able to return to the community.

“We will be at the community’s side every step of the way to support recovery, and to help build their capacity and infrastructure in a self-determinate way.”

Skwlax Resource Management, a band-owned company, performed the construction and design of the subdivision.

The welcome home event included a drum circle and traditional prayer. Local politicians from Salmon Arm, Chase and Kamloops were in attendance, as well as Kupki7’s from neighbouring bands Adam’s Lake, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, Neskonlith and Splatsin.

Local leaders and band members were also able to tour the first of the new homes being built.