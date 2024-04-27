CSRD Fire Services calling on residents to exercise extra caution while burning brush piles

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services is warning residents to exercise caution when burning brush piles.

In a Facebook post this past week, the CSRD called for property owners to extremely careful while burning.

"CSRD firefighters were called out a few times this weekend to assist with open burning activities that got away from property owners," the post reads. "Conditions are already very dry and it can be easy for a fire to get out of control."

CSRD Fire Services noted it is free to dispose of small loads of residential yard and garden waste at all regional district landfills and transfer stations.

The BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday that effective at noon on May 3, Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre — a vast area stretching from the U.S. border to the North Thompson.

For a full account of open burning regulations, visit the province’s website.

If you live in Salmon Arm a burning permit is required for open burning or campfires.

To learn more about burning permits in Salmon Arm you can visit the city’s website.