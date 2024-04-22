Canadian jazz supergroup Triology to perform at The Nexus at First in Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is hosting a performance from Canadian jazz supergroup Triology at The Nexus at First this Friday.

Triology features Jodi Proznick on bass, Miles Black on piano and Bill Coon on guitar. The trio formed in 2008, fashioned after the great early jazz trios of legends like Nat King Cole and Oscar Peterson.

All three members of Triology have won numerous accolades, including JUNO nominations, national jazz awards and western Canadian music awards.

Triology will be performing impromptu arrangements of classic standards, as well as original music.

Triology will perform on Friday, April 26, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.

To learn more about upcoming shows, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.