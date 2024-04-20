Salmon Arm man claimed neighbour's motorcycle was his, but it wasn't

Photo: File photo

Salmon Arm RCMP have cautioned a man after he claimed his neighbour's motorcycle was his own.

Const. Andrew Hodges said in a press release that a man reported he had dropped his motorcycle off for repairs several months prior, but the mechanic subsequently died and his motorcycle disappeared.

“The complainant was reporting that his motorcycle was now parked at a neighbour’s house. He was 100% certain it was his motorcycle, and he 'would take care of it himself' if police didn’t retrieve the motorcycle for him,” Hodges said.

After obtaining the VIN of the complainant’s motorcycle, police spoke with the neighbour.

“The neighbour’s motorcycle was the same make and model, but a year older, and had a completely different VIN,” Hodges said.

“The neighbour also produced transfer and vehicle registration papers. Although still adamant it was his motorcycle, the complainant was advised that the motorcycle was not his, and to leave the neighbours alone.”