Injured man refused to co-operate with Salmon Arm RCMP

A Shuswap man declined to co-operate with authorities after being thrown from a vehicle.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said on April 14, police received a report of a man being thrown from a white sedan before entering a nearby residence.

“Police attended the residence and were met by a man known to police,” Hodges said in a press release. “The man had injuries to the entirety of his face, a bleeding gash from the back of his head and severe road rash.”

The man declined to be seen by an ambulance.

“His explanation for his injuries were that his 'laces were too long and I tripped,'” Hodges said.

The man was advised to call an ambulance or go to the hospital for treatment, and to call police if he wished to provide further information.