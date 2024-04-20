Salmon Arm RCMP catch impaired driver driving without a license - again

Photo: File photo

Some people just don't learn.

Salmon Arm RCMP caught a man driving without a license - again.

The man was also found to be driving under the influence.

Const. Andrew Hodges said in a press release that at 1 p.m. on April 15, police conducted a traffic stop of a black BMW 3 Series after learning the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s licence. The driver also had a warrant for his arrest for a previous incident of driving while prohibited.

The BMW stopped and police confirmed the driver was the registered owner.

“A breath demand was conducted, and the driver blew a warn,” Hodges said. “A second test was conducted where the driver again blew a warn.”

The Motor Vehicle Act regulates drivers and driving in B.C. and if an approved screening device shows a driver has a blood alcohol content that is equal to or greater than 0.05 police can serve them with a driving prohibition.

The driver was handed a three-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for three days. The man was also served a violation ticket for no driver’s licence, and was arrested for the warrant.