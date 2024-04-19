Shuswap Makerspace getting ready to host Repair Cafe at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday

Photo: Salmon Arm Rotary Club

The Shuswap Makerspace and the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm are bringing another Repair Cafe session to Piccadilly Mall on Saturday.

Jim Hilland, Repair Cafe coordinator, said the cafe is comprised of a group of Makerspace volunteers who get together every couple of months.

“We repair any small appliances or items that people bring to us, whether it’s an appliance or a coffee pot or a vacuum, whatever, as well as wooden items and even some even things that need to be sewn, we have a seamstress as well," Hilland said.

“We do our best to try to repair them and avoid people throwing them in the trash.”

The Shuswap Makerspace has been running its Repair Cafes for more than two years. At the last event in January, volunteers saved 35 items from the landfill, only coming across four things they couldn’t repair.

“Just bring your items to us and fill out some information on what the item is, what they think is wrong with it and then leave it with us,” Hilland said. “We put it in the queue and then when we get to it… we’ll call them up and say 'Your item is ready to come and pick up.'”

All they ask in return for the repair work is a donation to the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm.

Hilland said the last event raised over $600 for the rotary, and they hope to beat that number this time.

Hilland is a licensed electrician, and he said they are always looking for skilled people interested in volunteering their time to help keep unnecessary waste out of the landfill.

Residents with any items they'd like repaired can find Repair Cafe volunteers at Piccadilly Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have tables set up outside of the library.

To learn more about the Shuswap Makerspace, visit the website.