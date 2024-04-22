Chase and District Chamber of Commerce announces $40K grant for tourism initiatives

Photo: Chase Visitor Information Centre

The Chase and District Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $40,000 after successfully applying for Destination British Columbia’s Experience Enhancement Grant.

The chamber, which operates the Chase Visitor Centre, said the grant funding will go towards creating self-guided walking tours, upgrading the town map board, and installing rotating public art displays in Chase.

The successful application was announced by the chamber in a Facebook post on April 17.

“We believe this will be a positive addition to our village, and will encourage visitors to linger a little longer, and residents to discover a history they may not have been aware of,” reads the post.

“We look forward to working with all involved in creating this exciting endeavour between now and the summer of 2025.”